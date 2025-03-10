Sport

Ligue des champions (1/8ème de finale retour) : les matchs à suivre ce mardi

Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP)10 mars 2025 - 19:58
Par LeSiteinfo avec MAP

Voici le programme des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des champions de football prévu ce mardi 11 mars 2025.

Mardi 11 mars: 

(18h45) FC Barcelone (ESP) – Benfica Lisbonne (POR) (1-0 au match aller)

(21h00) Liverpool (ENG) – Paris SG (FRA) (1-0 au match aller)

Inter Milan (ITA) – Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED) (2-0 au match aller)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Bayern Munich (GER) (0-3 au match aller)

Les matchs sont à suivre sur : Bein Sport 1, 2 et 3


