Ligue des champions (1/8ème de finale retour) : les matchs à suivre ce mardi
Par LeSiteinfo avec MAP
Voici le programme des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des champions de football prévu ce mardi 11 mars 2025.
Mardi 11 mars:
(18h45) FC Barcelone (ESP) – Benfica Lisbonne (POR) (1-0 au match aller)
(21h00) Liverpool (ENG) – Paris SG (FRA) (1-0 au match aller)
Inter Milan (ITA) – Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED) (2-0 au match aller)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Bayern Munich (GER) (0-3 au match aller)
Les matchs sont à suivre sur : Bein Sport 1, 2 et 3