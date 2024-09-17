Sport
Mondial de futsal: le point dans le groupe du Maroc
Par LeSiteinfo avec MAP
Voici le point dans le groupe E du Mondial-2024 de futsal en Ouzbékistan, après les matches de la première journée, joués lundi à Tachkent:
16 septembre :
Portugal – Panamá 10 – 1
Tadjikistan – Maroc 2 – 4
Classement Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif.
1- Portugal 3 1 1 0 0 10 1 9
2- Maroc 3 1 1 0 0 4 2 2
3- Tadjikistan 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2
4- Panamá 0 1 0 0 1 1 10 -9
– Reste à jouer (GMT+1):
19 septembre :
13h30 : Maroc – Panamá (Tachkent)
16h00 : Portugal – Tadjikistan (Tachkent)
22 septembre :
13h30 : Maroc – Portugal (Tachkent)
Panamá – Tadjikistan (Boukhara).
