Sport

Mondial de futsal: le point dans le groupe du Maroc

Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP)17 septembre 2024 - 10:21
Par LeSiteinfo avec MAP

Voici le point dans le groupe E du Mondial-2024 de futsal en Ouzbékistan, après les matches de la première journée, joués lundi à Tachkent:

16 septembre :

Portugal – Panamá 10 – 1

Tadjikistan – Maroc 2 – 4

Classement Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif.

1- Portugal 3 1 1 0 0 10 1 9

2- Maroc 3 1 1 0 0 4 2 2

3- Tadjikistan 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2

4- Panamá 0 1 0 0 1 1 10 -9

– Reste à jouer (GMT+1):

19 septembre :

13h30 : Maroc – Panamá (Tachkent)

16h00 : Portugal – Tadjikistan (Tachkent)

22 septembre :

13h30 : Maroc – Portugal (Tachkent)

Panamá – Tadjikistan (Boukhara).

S.L

 


whatsapp Recevez les dernières actualités sur votre WhatsApp








Tags
Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP)17 septembre 2024 - 10:21


Rejoignez LeSiteinfo.com et recevez nos newsletters



Bouton retour en haut de la page