Mondial des clubs: découvrez le programme des huitièmes
Voici le programme des huitièmes de finale du Mondial des clubs, qui s’achève le 13 juillet aux Etats-Unis, à l’issue des matches joués mardi.
Les 32 équipes en lice étaient réparties en huit groupes de quatre. Les deux premiers de chaque groupe sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale (horaires GMT+1).
(28 juin, 17h00): Match 49: Palmeiras – Botafogo, à Philadelphie
(28 juin, 21h00): Match 50: Benfica – Chelsea, à Charlotte
(29 juin, 17h00): Match 51: Paris SG – Inter Miami, à Atlanta
(29 juin, 21h00): Match 52: Flamengo – Bayern, à Miami
(30 juin, 20h00): Match 53: 1er groupe E – Fluminense, à Charlotte
(1er juillet, 02h00): Match 54: 1er groupe G – 2e groupe H, à Orlando
(1er juillet, 20h00): Match 55: 1er groupe H – 2e groupe G, à Miami
(2 juillet, 02h00: Match 56: Borussia Dortmund – 2e groupe E, à Atlanta
(4 juillet, 20h00): Match 57: vainqueur Match 53 – vainqueur match 54, à Orlando
(5 juillet, 02h00): Match 58: v M49 – v M50, à Philadelphie
(5 juillet, 17h00): Match 59: v M51 – v M52, à Atlanta
(5 juillet, 21h00): Match 60: v M55 – vM56, dans le Grand New York
(8 juillet, 20h00): v M57 – v M58, dans le Grand New York
(9 juillet, 20h00): v M59 – v M60, dans le Grand New York
S.L