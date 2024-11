Choiseul Institute: Moncef Belkhayat honored with Best Project of the Year Award

Moncef Belkhayat, CEO of Dislog Group, was awarded the prize for Best Project of the Year by the Choiseul Institute during a ceremony held Thursday evening in Marrakech, under the High Patronage of King Mohammed VI.

The Choiseul Institute, a prestigious and independent think tank, focuses on analyzing key economic, political, and social issues, as well as the challenges associated with global governance.

This award celebrates Dislog Group’s expansion into nine European countries through its acquisition of BBW-Chef Sam.

« I am profoundly honored by this recognition, which inspires us to drive further growth. Today, we concluded an agreement with IFC, securing a 16.9% stake in our capital. This partnership represents an investment of 36.8 million US dollars from Washington into our Buildings & Logistic Services subsidiary, » stated Moncef Belkhayat.

He further added, « Our goal is to continue expanding in Morocco, Europe, and soon Africa. It’s worth noting that we founded this company only 19 years ago with limited resources. Today, our group reaches 500 million dollars in revenue and employs 3,700 people. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our partners and sponsors. Thank you all. »