Maroc
A la Une
La terre a tremblé à Marrakech (PHOTO)
Un séisme de magnitude 3,9 a été ressenti ce mercredi soir à 19H37 dans la région de Marrakech, selon le site de détection des séismes, Lastquake. Plus d’informations à venir…
#Earthquake (#زلزال) possibly felt 16 sec ago in #Morocco.
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet.
— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 18, 2023