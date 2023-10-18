La terre a tremblé à Marrakech (PHOTO)

Un séisme de magnitude 3,9 a été ressenti ce mercredi soir à 19H37 dans la région de Marrakech, selon le site de détection des séismes, Lastquake. Plus d’informations à venir…

#Earthquake (#زلزال) possibly felt 16 sec ago in #Morocco. Felt it? Tell us via:

📱https://t.co/bvL9EDQjKG

🌐https://t.co/44vngdM2ty

🖥https://t.co/OSr2jaub9Y

⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/s4iqTrtBeb

— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 18, 2023