La terre a tremblé à Marrakech (PHOTO)

Rédaction M18 octobre 2023 - 21:24

Un séisme de magnitude 3,9 a été ressenti ce mercredi soir à 19H37 dans la région de Marrakech, selon le site de détection des séismes, Lastquake. Plus d’informations à venir…



Achraf Hakimi met de la joie dans les coeurs des sinistrés de Taroudant (PHOTOS)
