Lions de l’Atlas : Noussair Mazraoui opéré du cœur

Rédaction M10 octobre 2024 - 11:20

Noussair Mazraoui, défenseur marocain de Manchester United, sera absent des terrains pour au moins deux mois en raison d’un diagnostic d’arythmie cardiaque. Le latéral a subi une intervention chirurgicale pour corriger son problème.

Triste nouvelle pour le joueur qui réalisait jusque-là un début de saison exceptionnel en compagnie des Red Devils. Mazraoui a dû déclarer forfait au rassemblement de la sélection marocaine alors qu’il était sélectionné par Walid Regragui. Il a été remplacé par le latéral du Raja Casablanca, Youssef Belaamari.

 


