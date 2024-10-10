Lions de l’Atlas : Noussair Mazraoui opéré du cœur

Noussair Mazraoui, défenseur marocain de Manchester United, sera absent des terrains pour au moins deux mois en raison d’un diagnostic d’arythmie cardiaque. Le latéral a subi une intervention chirurgicale pour corriger son problème.

Triste nouvelle pour le joueur qui réalisait jusque-là un début de saison exceptionnel en compagnie des Red Devils. Mazraoui a dû déclarer forfait au rassemblement de la sélection marocaine alors qu’il était sélectionné par Walid Regragui. Il a été remplacé par le latéral du Raja Casablanca, Youssef Belaamari.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui will be sidelined due to a diagnosis of a cardiac arrhythmia. Sources indicate that Mazraoui has undergone a procedure to correct the condition. It is also reported that the player has had cardiac issues in the past. pic.twitter.com/ytGUGM5v9H

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE!

Reports that Noussair Mazraoui will be sidelined due to a diagnosis of a cardiac arrhythmia is « very much blown out of proportion. »

I can exclusively confirm that Mazraoui will be AVAILABLE to play against Brentford after the international break. pic.twitter.com/0lbd2hw5O0

