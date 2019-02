View this post on Instagram

I am very proud and honoured that I will join the Morroccan National Team in the near future in sha allah 🇲🇦! Thank you Moroccan fans for the many wonderful reactions ❤️ Also many thanks for the warm welcome from the staff and my fellow teammates. And special thanks to coach Hervé Renard and President Fouzi Lekjaa for making this possible! I will wear the jersey with pride and dedication and I will represent my country as a real Atlas Lion 🇲🇦🦁#dimamaghrib #frmf #atlaslions #lionsdelatlas #elhamdoulilah