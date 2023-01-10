Officiel : le fils de Walid Regragui signe pour un club anglais

Baryam Regragui, fils du sélectionneur national Walid Regragui s’est engagé avec le club d’Abingdon United FC Official, club amateur anglais. Le club a officialisé l’information sur son compte Twitter. Le club représente la ville de Abingdon-on-Thames, une petite ville au sud d’Oxford d’un peu plus de 30.000 habitants.

