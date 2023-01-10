Officiel : le fils de Walid Regragui signe pour un club anglais

Baryam Regragui, fils du sélectionneur national Walid Regragui s’est engagé avec le club d’Abingdon United FC Official, club amateur anglais. Le club a officialisé l’information sur son compte Twitter. Le club représente la ville de Abingdon-on-Thames, une petite ville au sud d’Oxford d’un peu plus de 30.000 habitants.

NEW SIGNING ✍️

We are delighted to welcome back to the club to our very own Atlas Lion Baryam Regragui (@baryby05) 🇲🇦

The exciting winger had a brief spell with us last season and trained with his new team mates for the first time tonight

You may well recognise that name…👀 pic.twitter.com/aZJr0iPu6C

— Abingdon United FC Official (@Abutdfc) January 5, 2023