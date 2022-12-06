Maroc-Espagne : Yassine Bounou homme du match (photo)

La sélection marocaine a réussi un exploit historique en se qualifiant pour les quarts de finale de la Coupe du monde de football, après sa victoire face à l’Espagne aux tirs au but (3-0 t.a.b. 0-0 après prolongations), mardi soir à Doha, grâce à un Yassine Bounou impérial qui a gardé ses cages intactes durant la fatidique séance des tirs au but. Il est l’homme du match Maroc-Espagne.

ياسين بونو رجل المقابلة بين المنتخب الوطني و المنتخب الإسباني 🤩

Without any doubt Man of the match between Morocco and Spain

