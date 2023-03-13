Maroc-Brésil: Walid Regragui dévoile sa liste ! (VIDEO)

Walid Regragui a dévoilé ce lundi, lors d’un point de presse au complexe Mohammed VI de football, la liste des joueurs convoqués pour les prochains amicaux face au Brésil et au Pérou.

Gardien de buts : 

Yassine Bounou,

Munir Mohamedi

Reda Tagnaouti

Mehdi Benabid

Défenseurs:  

Achraf Hakimi

Nayef Aguerd

Romain Saiss,

Noussair Mezraoui

Riad Chadi

Achraf Dari

Jawad El Yamiq

Abdelkébir Abkar

Yahya Attiat Allah

Ayoub Amraoui

Milieux de terrain:

Sofyan Amrabat

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Azzeddine Ounahi

Benjamin Bouchouari

Bilal El Khanouss

Imrane Louza

Yassine Kechta

Attaquants:

 Hakim Ziyech

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

Zakaria Aboukhlal

Youssef En-Nesyri

Anas Zarouri

Walid Cheddira

Abderrazzak Hamdallah

Sofiane Boufal

Ibrahim Salah

Rappelons que la sélection nationale affrontera le Brésil le 25 mars au complexe Ibn Battouta de Tanger avant de s’envoler pour Madrid, où elle croisera le fer, le 28 mars, avec le Pérou.

H.M

 

