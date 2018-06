Le nouveau message d’Amrabat aux Marocains

To all the Moroccans who came to Russia and to all the Moroccan fans all over the world who supported us. I can never thank you enough! At the end, the results where not what we wanted not wished for. But it was great to see how everybody came together to support the national team. Now lets focus on the future and qualifying for the African cup 2019. #dimamaghrib #together 🇲🇦🇲🇦

