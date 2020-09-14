Kick-boxing: On connaît le prochain adversaire de Badr Hari (PHOTO)

Badr Hari is back! Le kick-boxeur marocain est de retour après une longue absence. Il vient, en effet, de publier ce 14 septembre sur son compte Instagram l’affiche de son prochain combat qui l’opposera le 7 novembre prochain au Roumain Benjamin Adegbuyi, surnommé Benny (N°2 dans la catégorie des poids lourds).

Hari signera son retour aux Pays-Bas où il tentera de faire oublier sa dernière défaite, il y a près d’un an, contre Rico Verhoeven à cause d’une blessure à la cheville.

À noter que ce choc se déroulera sans public en raison du Covid-19.

