Kick-boxing: On connaît le prochain adversaire de Badr Hari (PHOTO)

Badr Hari is back! Le kick-boxeur marocain est de retour après une longue absence. Il vient, en effet, de publier ce 14 septembre sur son compte Instagram l’affiche de son prochain combat qui l’opposera le 7 novembre prochain au Roumain Benjamin Adegbuyi, surnommé Benny (N°2 dans la catégorie des poids lourds).
À noter que ce choc se déroulera sans public en raison du Covid-19.
M.S.
As said in the last few weeks, this period required a strong capacity of adaptation and adjustment. We have done a good job. I’m delighted that we are finally back for the fans. We worked very hard in the gym but also in the offices to offer you what you deserve : the highest level of kickboxing competition. Now it’s time for me to bring the heavyweight division back to the hard reality of my era.. #BadrArmy #TheyAreNotPrepared #2020