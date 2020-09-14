Kick-boxing: On connaît le prochain adversaire de Badr Hari (PHOTO)

View this post on Instagram

As said in the last few weeks, this period required a strong capacity of adaptation and adjustment. We have done a good job. I’m delighted that we are finally back for the fans. We worked very hard in the gym but also in the offices to offer you what you deserve : the highest level of kickboxing competition. Now it’s time for me to bring the heavyweight division back to the hard reality of my era.. #BadrArmy #TheyAreNotPrepared #2020