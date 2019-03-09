Football: les matchs à ne pas rater ce week-end

Par Rédaction 2
- 9 mars 2019 à 10 h 57

De belles affiches en perspectives ce week-end pour les amoureux du ballon rond. Les chocs à ne pas manquer seront sans doute ASEC Mimosas-WAC en LDC et Raja-HUSA en Coupe de la CAF.

Samedi 9 mars 2019

Southampton-Tottnenham à 16h sur beIN Sports 2

Manchester City-Watfrod à 18h30 sur beIN Sports 2

Atlético Madrid-Leganés à 16h15 sur beIN Sports 3

FCBarcelone-Rayo Vallecano à 18h30 sur beIN Sports 3

Chievo- Milan AC à 20h30 surbeIN Sports 4

BVB-VFB Stuttgart à 15h30 sur beIN Sports 4

ASEC Mimosa-Wydad à 17h sur beIN Sports 8

YACB-RCOZ à 15h

OCS-DHJ à 17h

KACM-CRA à 19h

Dimanche 10 mars 2019

Liverpool-Burnley à 13h sur beIN Sports 2

Chelsea-Wolverhampton à 15h05 sur beIN Sports 2

Arsenal-Manchester United à 17h30 sur beIN Sports 2

Sassuolo-Napoli à 18h sur beIN Sports 4

Real Valladolid-Real Madrid à 20h45 sur beIN Sports 3

Raja-HUSA à 17h

RSB- Otôho d’Oyo à 20h

OCK-AS FAR à 15h

 

