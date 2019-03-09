Football: les matchs à ne pas rater ce week-end

De belles affiches en perspectives ce week-end pour les amoureux du ballon rond. Les chocs à ne pas manquer seront sans doute ASEC Mimosas-WAC en LDC et Raja-HUSA en Coupe de la CAF.
Samedi 9 mars 2019
Southampton-Tottnenham à 16h sur beIN Sports 2
Manchester City-Watfrod à 18h30 sur beIN Sports 2
Atlético Madrid-Leganés à 16h15 sur beIN Sports 3
FCBarcelone-Rayo Vallecano à 18h30 sur beIN Sports 3
Chievo- Milan AC à 20h30 surbeIN Sports 4
BVB-VFB Stuttgart à 15h30 sur beIN Sports 4
ASEC Mimosa-Wydad à 17h sur beIN Sports 8
YACB-RCOZ à 15h
OCS-DHJ à 17h
KACM-CRA à 19h
Dimanche 10 mars 2019
Liverpool-Burnley à 13h sur beIN Sports 2
Chelsea-Wolverhampton à 15h05 sur beIN Sports 2
Arsenal-Manchester United à 17h30 sur beIN Sports 2
Sassuolo-Napoli à 18h sur beIN Sports 4
Real Valladolid-Real Madrid à 20h45 sur beIN Sports 3
Raja-HUSA à 17h
RSB- Otôho d’Oyo à 20h
OCK-AS FAR à 15h