Cristiano Ronaldo moqué sur la toile pour son match contre Al Ittihad (VIDEO)

LeSiteinfo Msamedi 28 janvier 2023 - 10:28

Avec peu de ballons touchés et un coup franc manqué, Cristiano Ronaldo a vécu une soirée difficile jeudi dernier en Supercoupe d’Arabie Saoudite face au club d’Al Ittihad (3-1). L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamedallah lui a volé la vedette en marquant un but et en délivrant une passe décisive contre son ancienne équipe d’Al Nassr.

À sa sortie de la pelouse, le quintuple ballon d’or a même eu droit à des chants « Messi, Messi, Messi ». Histoire de chambre un peu plus l’international portugais. Auteur d’une prestation très moyenne, Cristiano Ronaldo (38 ans) est devenu la risée des réseaux sociaux. Images.

 

 

 

