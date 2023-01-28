Cristiano Ronaldo moqué sur la toile pour son match contre Al Ittihad (VIDEO)
Avec peu de ballons touchés et un coup franc manqué, Cristiano Ronaldo a vécu une soirée difficile jeudi dernier en Supercoupe d’Arabie Saoudite face au club d’Al Ittihad (3-1). L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamedallah lui a volé la vedette en marquant un but et en délivrant une passe décisive contre son ancienne équipe d’Al Nassr.
À sa sortie de la pelouse, le quintuple ballon d’or a même eu droit à des chants « Messi, Messi, Messi ». Histoire de chambre un peu plus l’international portugais. Auteur d’une prestation très moyenne, Cristiano Ronaldo (38 ans) est devenu la risée des réseaux sociaux. Images.
