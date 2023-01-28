Cristiano Ronaldo moqué sur la toile pour son match contre Al Ittihad (VIDEO)

Avec peu de ballons touchés et un coup franc manqué, Cristiano Ronaldo a vécu une soirée difficile jeudi dernier en Supercoupe d’Arabie Saoudite face au club d’Al Ittihad (3-1). L’international marocain Abderrazak Hamedallah lui a volé la vedette en marquant un but et en délivrant une passe décisive contre son ancienne équipe d’Al Nassr.

À sa sortie de la pelouse, le quintuple ballon d’or a même eu droit à des chants « Messi, Messi, Messi ». Histoire de chambre un peu plus l’international portugais. Auteur d’une prestation très moyenne, Cristiano Ronaldo (38 ans) est devenu la risée des réseaux sociaux. Images.

Ronaldo is not even good enough for the Saudi Arabian League and he had the nerve to question and disrespect Erik ten Hag for not starting him every game in the Premier League.

Sold his soul and legacy for money.

Finished player and fanbase.pic.twitter.com/xIoBIC2YNh

