Calcio: résultats et classement de la 18è journée

- 5 janvier 2020 à 20 h 03

Voici les résultats de la 18è journée du Championnat d’Italie.

– Dimanche

Brescia – Lazio Rome 1 – 2

SPAL – Hellas Vérone 0 – 2

(17h00 GMT) Genoa – Sassuolo

(19h45 GMT) AS Rome – Torino

– Lundi

(11h30 GMT) Bologne – Fiorentina

(14h00 GMT) AC Milan – Sampdoria Gênes

Juventus Turin – Cagliari

Atalanta Bergame – Parme

(17h00 GMT) Lecce – Udinese

(19h45 GMT) Naples – Inter Milan

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Inter Milan 42 17 13 3 1 36 14 22

2. Juventus Turin 42 17 13 3 1 31 17 14

3. Lazio Rome 39 17 12 3 2 40 17 23

4. AS Rome 35 17 10 5 2 33 17 16

5. Atalanta Bergame 31 17 9 4 4 43 25 18

6. Cagliari 29 17 8 5 4 33 23 10

7. Parme 25 17 7 4 6 24 20 4

8. Naples 24 17 6 6 5 27 22 5

9. Hellas Vérone 22 17 6 4 7 19 20 -1

10. Bologne 22 17 6 4 7 27 29 -2

11. Torino 21 17 6 3 8 22 26 -4

12. AC Milan 21 17 6 3 8 16 24 -8

13. Sassuolo 19 17 5 4 8 29 29 0

14. Udinese 18 17 5 3 9 13 28 -15

15. Fiorentina 17 17 4 5 8 21 28 -7

16. Lecce 15 17 3 6 8 22 35 -13

17. Sampdoria Gênes 15 17 4 3 10 14 27 -13

18. Brescia 14 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15

19. SPAL 12 18 3 3 12 12 28 -16

20. Genoa 11 17 2 5 10 17 35 -18.

