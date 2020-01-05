Calcio: résultats et classement de la 18è journée

Voici les résultats de la 18è journée du Championnat d’Italie.
– Dimanche
Brescia – Lazio Rome 1 – 2
SPAL – Hellas Vérone 0 – 2
(17h00 GMT) Genoa – Sassuolo
(19h45 GMT) AS Rome – Torino
– Lundi
(11h30 GMT) Bologne – Fiorentina
(14h00 GMT) AC Milan – Sampdoria Gênes
Juventus Turin – Cagliari
Atalanta Bergame – Parme
(17h00 GMT) Lecce – Udinese
(19h45 GMT) Naples – Inter Milan
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Inter Milan 42 17 13 3 1 36 14 22
2. Juventus Turin 42 17 13 3 1 31 17 14
3. Lazio Rome 39 17 12 3 2 40 17 23
4. AS Rome 35 17 10 5 2 33 17 16
5. Atalanta Bergame 31 17 9 4 4 43 25 18
6. Cagliari 29 17 8 5 4 33 23 10
7. Parme 25 17 7 4 6 24 20 4
8. Naples 24 17 6 6 5 27 22 5
9. Hellas Vérone 22 17 6 4 7 19 20 -1
10. Bologne 22 17 6 4 7 27 29 -2
11. Torino 21 17 6 3 8 22 26 -4
12. AC Milan 21 17 6 3 8 16 24 -8
13. Sassuolo 19 17 5 4 8 29 29 0
14. Udinese 18 17 5 3 9 13 28 -15
15. Fiorentina 17 17 4 5 8 21 28 -7
16. Lecce 15 17 3 6 8 22 35 -13
17. Sampdoria Gênes 15 17 4 3 10 14 27 -13
18. Brescia 14 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15
19. SPAL 12 18 3 3 12 12 28 -16
20. Genoa 11 17 2 5 10 17 35 -18.