Badr Hari testé positif au coronavirus (PHOTO)

Par Rédaction F
- 19 octobre 2020 à 13 h 14

Le champion marocain de kick-Boxing, Badr Hari, a annoncé avoir été testé positif au coronavirus.

Sur son compte officiel sur Instagram, l’athlète marocain a affirmé avoir été contaminé par le virus malgré toutes les précautions. « Je suis actuellement en quarantaine chez moi. Je récupère bien après quelques jours de maladie », a écrit le sportif, « cela nous montre à quel point nous devons prendre le virus au sérieux. J’ai besoin de repos pour l’instant et je reprendrai l’entraînement dès que possible ».

A Noter que Badr Hari affronte le Roumain Benjamin Adegbuyi, deuxième du classement des poids lourds, le 7 novembre prochain.

M.F.

