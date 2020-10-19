Badr Hari testé positif au coronavirus (PHOTO)

Le champion marocain de kick-Boxing, Badr Hari, a annoncé avoir été testé positif au coronavirus.
Sur son compte officiel sur Instagram, l’athlète marocain a affirmé avoir été contaminé par le virus malgré toutes les précautions. « Je suis actuellement en quarantaine chez moi. Je récupère bien après quelques jours de maladie », a écrit le sportif, « cela nous montre à quel point nous devons prendre le virus au sérieux. J’ai besoin de repos pour l’instant et je reprendrai l’entraînement dès que possible ».
A Noter que Badr Hari affronte le Roumain Benjamin Adegbuyi, deuxième du classement des poids lourds, le 7 novembre prochain.
M.F.
I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m currently in Home quarantine and recovering well after a couple of days of sickness. We took all the safety precautions around COVID-19 very seriously from the beginning of this pandemic but unfortunately this contamination occurred. That shows us how seriously we have to take the virus. At this moment I need to rest and I will resume training as soon as possible. #UNSTOPPABLE