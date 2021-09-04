Badr Hari s’incline par KO face à Arkadiusz Wrzosek (VIDEO)

ITsamedi 4 septembre 2021 - 23:25

Badr Hari n’y arrive pas. Son nouveau come back a terminé en défaite par KO contre Arkadiusz Wrzosek.


