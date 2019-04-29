Marrakech: Jessica Alba fait sensation sur Instagram (VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

thank you 🙏🏽 for all the bday wishes… I’m so grateful for so many things. My ❤️ that walk outside of my body Honor, Haven and Hayes. My person @cash_warren that brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do. My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much👊🏽✨💛. My @honest family I’m humbled by your integrity and dedication to our brand 🙏🏽. All the people and places I’ve been able to connect with and experience through my 38 years! #heartisfull! thank you @dior team @staceykubasak for inviting me to this magical place. The beauty, the colors, the incense, orange blossom, spices and most importantly the people in Morocco -it’s almost too much beauty to absorb -everything we’ve experienced in #marrakech has been Incredible! Epic bday! #thisis38 🎂.