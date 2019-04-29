Marrakech: Jessica Alba fait sensation sur Instagram (VIDEO)

L’actrice américaine Jessica Marie Alba a fêté son 38e anniversaire au Maroc et plus exactement à Marrakech.
La star américaine a donné à ses 15,3 millions de fans sur Instagram un aperçu de son escapade romantique avec son mari Cash Warren.
Et ce n’est pas tout! Jessica a fait l’éloge du royaume et des Marocains. “Merci de m’avoir invité dans ce magnifique lieu. La beauté, les couleurs, l’encens, la fleur d’orange, les épices et surtout les Marocains, c’est presque trop beau pour être vrai. Tout ce que nous avons fait à Marrakech a été juste incroyable!”, a-t-elle écrit.
Jessica Alba est au Maroc sur une invitation de la marque Dior. En effet, la ville ocre abritera ce lundi 29 avril le défilé Croisière 2020 de la célèbre marque française. D’autres célébrités seront également présentes.
A.K.A.
View this post on Instagram
thank you 🙏🏽 for all the bday wishes… I’m so grateful for so many things. My ❤️ that walk outside of my body Honor, Haven and Hayes. My person @cash_warren that brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do. My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much👊🏽✨💛. My @honest family I’m humbled by your integrity and dedication to our brand 🙏🏽. All the people and places I’ve been able to connect with and experience through my 38 years! #heartisfull! thank you @dior team @staceykubasak for inviting me to this magical place. The beauty, the colors, the incense, orange blossom, spices and most importantly the people in Morocco -it’s almost too much beauty to absorb -everything we’ve experienced in #marrakech has been Incredible! Epic bday! #thisis38 🎂.