Abou Dhabi a un nouveau prince héritier

Photo de Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP) Agence Maghreb Arabe Presse (MAP)mercredi 29 mars 2023 - 21:30
Par LeSiteinfo avec MAP

Le président émirati Cheikh Mohammed ben Zayed Al-Nahyane a émis mercredi un décret portant nomination du Cheikh Khalid ben Mohammed ben Zayed Al Nahyane comme Prince héritier de l’Emirat d’Abou Dhabi, rapporte l’agence de presse émiratie.

Le président émirati a également nommé Cheikh Hazza ben Zayed Al Nahyane vice-président d’Abou Dhabi, et Cheikh Mansour ben Zayed Al Nahyane, vise-président du Conseil des ministres, ministre du cabinet présidentiel, au poste de vice-président de l’Etat, ajoute-t-on.

La nomination du Cheikh Mansour ben Zayed Al Nahyane a été approuvée par le Conseil suprême fédéral.

