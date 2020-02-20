Une animatrice TV “british” s’exhibe en bikini à Marrakech (PHOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Already counting down the days for our next @wellnessretreatmarrakech 6th-12th MAY! If your looking for a week to get away from the everyday stresses & pressures from life in the sun with life coaching, fitness, great food & excursions. Then this is for YOU. Our retreat is ideal for those going through a breakup, want to get into a healthier lifestyle & great shape or those of you who feel overworked and want escapism from normal life. I honestly believe I have the best team and previous client testimonials show that too. The fitness team & life coaches are truly amazing and offer ongoing support to keep you going with your positive mindset once you leave the retreat. I suffer from spells of depression and I cannot tell you how much this has changed my life. The fact I also now get to help others is unbelievable and I can’t wait to help even more of you. 💗 We have nearly SOLD OUT so DM me now on @wellnessretreatmarrakech page to secure a place! ☀️✈️💚🐾