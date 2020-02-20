Une animatrice TV “british” s’exhibe en bikini à Marrakech (PHOTO)

La photo de l’animatrice célèbre de l’émission britannique de télé-réalité “The only way is Essex”, à Marrakech, a fait le tour de la Toile.
Pris dans un site touristique de la ville ocre, le cliché fait voir Yazmin Oukhellou exhibant ses charmes féminins en bikini noir, au bord d’une piscine.
Via son compte Instagram, l’animatrice et actrice de télévision invite ses nombreux followers à venir séjourner à Marrakech. Une belle ville enchanteresse et qui vaut le détour, écrit Yazmin Oukhellou. Elle a aussi expliqué qu’elle souffrait de stress et de pression, mais que son séjour marrakchi a eu un effet miraculeux sur sa santé, aussi bien morale que physique.
A signaler que la publication de Yazmin Oukhellou a été accueillie avec admiration par ses followers, dont le nombre est de quelque 535000 comptes Instagram. Et la belle animatrice-actrice a promis à son public qu’elle compte prochainement revenir à Marrakech pour profiter d’un autre séjour aussi salvateur.
A.T.
Already counting down the days for our next @wellnessretreatmarrakech 6th-12th MAY! If your looking for a week to get away from the everyday stresses & pressures from life in the sun with life coaching, fitness, great food & excursions. Then this is for YOU. Our retreat is ideal for those going through a breakup, want to get into a healthier lifestyle & great shape or those of you who feel overworked and want escapism from normal life. I honestly believe I have the best team and previous client testimonials show that too. The fitness team & life coaches are truly amazing and offer ongoing support to keep you going with your positive mindset once you leave the retreat. I suffer from spells of depression and I cannot tell you how much this has changed my life. The fact I also now get to help others is unbelievable and I can’t wait to help even more of you. 💗 We have nearly SOLD OUT so DM me now on @wellnessretreatmarrakech page to secure a place! ☀️✈️💚🐾