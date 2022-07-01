Lydec : opération de renforcement du réseau dans la préfecture de Hay Hassani (VIDEO)

k.chemsivendredi 1 juillet 2022 - 15:48

Lydec poursuit ses projets de renforcement du réseau au niveau de la région Casablanca-Settat. Actuellement, deux projets sont en cours de réalisation. Vidéo. 


