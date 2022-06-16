La Bourse de Casablanca démarre en grise mine ce jeudi

LE SITEINFOjeudi 16 juin 2022 - 10:32

La Bourse de Casablanca démarrait en grise mine ce jeudi, son indice de référence, le MASI, reculant de 0,21%, à 12.333,15 points (pts).

Mercredi, le MASI avait clôturé sur un gain de 0,77%.


Abonnez vous pour lire tout le contenu de votre quotidien Les Inspirations Eco


Rejoignez LeSiteinfo.com et recevez nos newsletters

Tags
LE SITEINFOjeudi 16 juin 2022 - 10:32

Articles similaires

En vidéo: le C5 Aircross de Citroën, une révolution à 360°

jeudi 16 juin 2022 - 10:54

Jeudi 16 juin: Voici les cours des devises étrangères

jeudi 16 juin 2022 - 09:16

Bourse de Casablanca: L’essentiel de la séance du mercredi 15 juin

jeudi 16 juin 2022 - 09:10

Investissement touristique: les provinces du Sud du Maroc sous les projecteurs internationaux

mercredi 15 juin 2022 - 21:46
Bouton retour en haut de la page