Le moment où le Prince Harry et Meghan Markle se sont dit « oui » (VIDEO)

Par rédaction1
- 19 mai 2018 à 15 h 54
prince

Cela fait des mois que le monde entier attend avec impatience le mariage princier du petit-fils de Diana, le Prince Harry et l’actrice américaine Meghan Markle. Le mariage qui a fait couler beaucoup d’encre, a eu lieu ce samedi 19 mai à la chapelle St Georges du château de la petite ville de Windsor en Angleterre.

Lors d’une cérémonie grandiose, les mariés se sont dit oui sous les yeux de la reine Elisabeth II d’Angleterre, la famille Royale, le monde entier et quelque 600 invités dont une pléiades de célébrités à savoir Victoria et David Beckham, George Cloney et son épouse Amal, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt, Serena Williams et d’autres.

D.K.

 

 

