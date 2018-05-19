Le moment où le Prince Harry et Meghan Markle se sont dit « oui » (VIDEO)

Cela fait des mois que le monde entier attend avec impatience le mariage princier du petit-fils de Diana, le Prince Harry et l’actrice américaine Meghan Markle. Le mariage qui a fait couler beaucoup d’encre, a eu lieu ce samedi 19 mai à la chapelle St Georges du château de la petite ville de Windsor en Angleterre.

Lors d’une cérémonie grandiose, les mariés se sont dit oui sous les yeux de la reine Elisabeth II d’Angleterre, la famille Royale, le monde entier et quelque 600 invités dont une pléiades de célébrités à savoir Victoria et David Beckham, George Cloney et son épouse Amal, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt, Serena Williams et d’autres.

D.K.

ROYAL WEDDING: Celebratory scenes throughout Windsor as #RoyalWedding procession takes over the town. https://t.co/Mj3gzMmdhA pic.twitter.com/fU8N4HvqG3 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 19, 2018

ROYAL PROCESSION: Huge crowds line the streets of Windsor to greet newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal carriage procession through the town. https://t.co/Mj3gzMmdhA #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hLf5PzBSC2 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 19, 2018

HUSBAND AND WIFE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave St. George’s Chapel as husband and wife to the cheers of thousands of well-wishers. They now begin their carriage procession through Windsor. #RoyalWedding https://t.co/721uFRuF95 pic.twitter.com/fLBwvf3iQH — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 19, 2018