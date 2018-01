Imaan Hammam: visage marocain le plus en vogue en 2017 ! (PHOTOS)

It’s a Vogue record! The game-changing Arab models — all previously photographed by #voguearabia — were the runway stars that landed the most international Vogue covers in 2017. Moroccan-Egyptian beauty Imaan Hammam tops the list with a total of nine Vogue covers. She’s followed by sisters Gigi Hadid, who had eight covers, and Bella Hadid, who comes in third place with seven. The younger Palestinian-American sister also broke the record for most Vogue covers in a single month! Comment below and tell us who your favorite #VogueGirl is. #imaanhammam #bellahadid #gigihadid

