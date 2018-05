Festival de Cannes: une Marocaine habille La Toya Jackson (VIDEO)

#Repost @officiallatoyajackson with @get_repost ・・・ Thank you @salimaelboussouni for the gown design and @carminaangel for the beautiful #makeup job! #cannes2018 #cannes #fun

A post shared by SalimaElBoussouni/CaftanSkalli (@salimaelboussouni) on May 18, 2018 at 9:54am PDT